BY ANGELO LYNN

BRANDON-BARSTOW — As Town Meeting Day elections approach, the school boards representing the Otter Valley Unified Union School District and Barstow Unified Union School District have no contested races and have open seats with no candidates named on the respective ballots.

Below is the breakdown for who is running on each board, and the open seats which need to be filled.

OTTER VALLEY UNION

OVUUSD seats for School Board Director for the coming election on March 1, 2022 are:

Brandon – Derek Larsen, 3-year-term;

Leicester – open seat, 1 year remaining of a 3-year term;

Pittsford – open seat for a 3-year term;

Sudbury – Laurie Bertrand, 3-year term;

At-large – 2 seats: Barbara Ebling of Brandon has filed for one seat for a three-year term; the other seat, which is open,is for one year remaining of a three-year term. Candidates can be from any of the OVUUSD towns: Brandon, Goshen, Leicester, Pittsford, Sudbury, and Whiting.

BARSTOW UNION

School board openings for the Barstow Unified Union School District BUUSD are:

• Chittenden – Robin Crossman, 3-year term;

• Mendon – Jessica Quesnel, 3-year-term;

• At-large – open seat, 2 years remaining of a 3-year term.

BUUSD’s annual meeting will be held virtually and all items typically voted from the floor have been moved to the ballot, including the election of the district officers, which are as follows:

• District Moderator – 1-year term, open position;

• District Clerk – 1-year term – Jessica Norton;

• District Treasurer – 1-year term – Sara Tully.

District residents will also vote on their school budgets. OVUUSD residents will vote to approve or reject Article 9, which asks residents to approve a budget of $22,710,955. That budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $17,048 per equalized pupil and is 9.72% higher than spending for the current year.

BUUSD residents will vote “yes” or “no” on a $5,797,333 budget, which will result in education spending of $18,690 per equalized pupil and is 9.21% higher than spending for the current year.