There were three playground equipment proposals in varying price ranges: one for $28,000, one for $48,000 and another for $75,000. The proposal is based solely on getting funding from the Mortimer Proctor fund and would not be financed through the town budget or by taxpayers. If the grant is approved, the plan would be to build the play- ground this coming summer. ANNUAL MEETING, TOWN BALLOT The selectboard also formally approved holding a virtual Town Meeting via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. to review the town budget and other issues during a public informational hearing. A formal vote by Australian ballot will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Proctor Junior/Senior High School Gymnasium, 4 Park Street, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Of the dozen articles voters will consider, voters will: • Elect the following officials: a town moderator for one year; selectboard members for one- , two-, and three-year terms; a school board member for Quarry Valley Unified School District for a three-year term, and a member of the school board for a one-year term. • Decide whether the town shall “authorize cannabis retailers in town pursuant to 7 V.S.A., section 863,” and a companion article that authorizes “retail portions of integrated licensee operations in town.” • Approve the “town budget of $482,636 for the maintenance and repairing of town highways for the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023;” and for the amount of “$926,506 for current expenses (General Fund) of the town” for the same period?