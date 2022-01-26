• A handful of representatives from the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District – formerly the BLSG Insect Control District – introduced themselves to the selectboard. Present at the meeting were Chair Doug Perkins, Vice Chair Jeff Schumann and Secretary Stephen Belcher. They discussed some aspects of the adulticide program, but otherwise the selectboard took no action.

• The selectboard unanimously approved Town Manager John Haverstock to bid at the town’s tax sale, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25.

As of the meeting, two properties remained eligible for auction at the tax sale. Haverstock said there is a chance that even fewer may be up for sale by the time of the event Tuesday.

• A right-of-way permit was unanimously issued for the construction of a driveway on Goat Farm Road. The application re- quest was approved by Highway Foreman Chad Eugair, with the condition that a 15-inch culvert be inserted to prevent water from running into the roadway.