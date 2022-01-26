Goshen, Vt. — Francis G. Fielder, of Goshen, passed peacefully on January 12, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Laurie, in Granville, N.Y., where he was surrounded by his family.

Francis was predeceased by his wife Muriel, and sons, Richard and Rodney. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanette Sweeney of Goshen, Laurie Gonthier (and husband Denis) of Granville, and son, Delwin (and wife Katrina) of Whiting. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two sisters, Isabel MacCauley and Arlene LaVallee.

Francis was a heavy equipment operator in his younger years. He attended the School of Heavy Equipment in Illinois. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Francis loved to travel and explore the great country.

There will be a graveside service in May, where he will be laid to eternal rest with Muriel. There will be a combined celebration of their lives at that time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, N.Y.