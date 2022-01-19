BRANDON — Elaine LaPorte Parmelee, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 surrounded by family in Brandon, Vt. Her story began in a humble little home in Forestdale, Vt. where she grew up and attended elementary school. This homestead she held close to her heart all her life often recounting many wonderful memories to her family and friends.

She would later graduate with the class of 1955 from Brandon High School. Of her fondest memories from high school was her time involved in music, both playing the drum in band and singing. After graduation, she went to work for National Grange Insurance in Rutland, Vt.

She married Gale Bernard Parmelee in 1957. After her first child, Charlene M. Parmelee, was born on February 16, 1958, she transitioned her priority to raising a family. She would bear two more children. Gale L. Parmelee was born on May 9, 1971 followed by Beth A. Parmelee (Rawson) May 8, 1975.

Elaine was the nucleus of the Parmelee family her entire life. She had a passion for making a house a home, especially at Christmas time, her favorite season of the year. Upon the arrival of her grandson, Tristan K. Parmelee, on March 10, 1996, she once again nurtured the newest member of the family with open arms.

She was a devoted Catholic, who not only attended Mass weekly at Our Lady Of Good Help (St. Mary’s) Church in Brandon, but served on the parish council, volunteered her efforts over the years to beautify the church, and even worked on the weekly church bulletin. That front right-center full pew was her second home.

She is survived by her husband, Gale B. Parmelee, of Brandon; her three children, Charlene M. Parmelee of Brandon, Gale L. Parmelee of Sebago, Maine, and Beth A. Rawson, of Biddeford, Maine; and her grandson, Tristan K. Parmelee of Pittsford, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to one of her favorite places on earth, Saint Anne’s Shrine (https://www.saintannesshrine.org/donations) in Isle La Motte, Vt. Her funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Of Good Help (St. Mary’s) Catholic Church in Brandon on Carver Street. May she rest in peace wrapped in the eternal love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at http://www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.