BRISTOL — Donald C. Watters, 72 of Bristol, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, following a long illness.

Don was born at Porter Hospital in Middlebury on May 1, 1949, the son of Chester W. and Joyce [Black] Watters of Brandon. Don grew up and attended school in Brandon graduating from Otter Valley Union High School class of 1967. He then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Following Basic Training in Cape May, N.J., he attended Radio Man School on Governors Island, N.Y. After receiving certification as Radio Man, he continued on doing search and rescue” and “aids to navigation” at duty stations in Charleston, S.C., St. Louis, Mo., and his final year of “isolated duty” at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Loran Station at Adak Island, Alaska.

He was not very pleased about being isolated from his wife and family for an entire year, but later in life as he reflected back, he came to realize that it was the most memorable and rewarding of his military service.

Don was predeceased by his parents and his first love and former wife, Shari Mumford Watters.

He is survived by the second Love of his life and constant companion of 43 years, Julie Brown of Bristol; brother David Watters of Rutland; sisters, Linda Dolan of Claremont, N.H. and Suzi Watters of Brandon; his aunt Judith Chase of Concord, N.H.; niece Amanda Ewell and family of Hutto, Texas; nephew Jason Watters and family of Salem, N.Y.; very special lifelong friends Patrick Martin of Rutland and David Trombley of N. Clarendon; and also many other extended family members and close friends too numerous to mention.

Per Don’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A private burial will take place at a later date in the Old Goshen Cemetery.

Contributions in his honor may be made to Homeward Bound 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury Vt. 05753 or Addison County Home Health and Hospice P.O. Box 754 Middlebury, Vt. 05753.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.