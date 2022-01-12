BRANDON — The Reverend Sara Ann Rossigg has been hired as the new pastor of the Brandon Congregational Church and will begin her full-time duties in mid-January. Reverend Sara is a graduate of Chicago Theological Seminary and is an ordained United Church of Christ minister and has served churches in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Cleveland, Ohio and Chicago.

She also holds a degree in Biological Science from Michigan State University and previously worked in the conservation science field in her home state of Michigan. Sara enjoys spending time with her family and engaging in the wonders of the woods, vegetable gardening and playing the mandolin.



Some of her ministerial outreach experiences focus on neighborhood engagement, homeless youth advocacy, and food security justice. Her priorities center around building relationships with people, learning from and sharing with others from all walks of life, and becoming involved in the Brandon community.

Please come and meet Reverend Sara for her first official church service on Sunday, January 23 at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Masks required.