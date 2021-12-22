PITTSFORD — Mary Ann Spotts, age 87, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Wintergreen North Residential Care in Brandon.

Mary Ann was born in Youngsville, Penn. on May 26, 1934. She was the daughter of George and Anna (Zurkan) Senchuk. She grew up in Youngsville where she received her education. She started nursing school, but dropped out to get married.

She married Charles ‘Decker’ Spotts on December 5, 1953. She and Decker had lived in various states during their careers. She was involved in many church activities. She especially thrived in children’s church programs, and she worked as a teacher’s aide for several years at Manchester Elementary School in Maryland.

She loved to entertain, often housing missionaries, singing groups and Fresh Air children. She loved all varieties of plants, her home looking like a greenhouse. She loved nature and wildlife, especially deer and cardinals. She had been involved in the Gideon’s Auxiliary.

She and Decker enjoyed traveling and spent more than ten years motorhome traveling throughout the country. A fond memory was spending seven weeks doing a cross-country trek. She was a very supportive wife and loving mother.

She is survived by her husband, Charles ‘Decker’ Spotts, and her son, Brian Spotts and his wife Tina, all of Pittsford, Vt.; and a daughter, Charann Beth Creech of Greenville, S.C.; and one sister, Bonnie Dove of Bluffton, S.C.

Her is also survived by her grandchildren: Carrie and Luke Creech, Krista (Spotts) Desabrais, Kendra (Spotts) Seavey and Kelsey (Spotts) Magnuson; and her great-grandchildren — Hannah, Hillary, and Hayden Desabrais; Malcolm and Piper Seavey; and Sophie Magnuson.

She was predeceased by a son, Keith Allen Spotts; her brothers, Pete Senchuk and Nick Senchuk, and a sister, Helen Carlson.

The memorial service ”In Celebration of Her Life” was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Lane, in Rutland. The Rev. Ed Elliott officiated. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to: BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main Street, Suite 2, Rutland, Vt. 05701, or to Elderly Services, 27 North Pleasant Street, Middlebury, Vt. 05753.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.