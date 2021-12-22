Montpelier, Vt. – In advance of the holidays, Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of COVID-19 testing clinics providing access to rapid tests across Vermont. 10,000 rapid LAMP tests and 60,000 at-home rapid antigen tests will be distributed through a combination of testing sites and community organizations. This represents a significant expansion over pre-Thanksgiving testing, where in comparison the State of Vermont offered 1,200 rapid tests.
The expansion of rapid antigen tests is in addition to Vermont’s nation-leading PCR testing program. Both over the past 30 days, and the last week, Vermont has led the nation in testing. For context, in the past 30 days, Vermont has tested at more than twice the rate of the third highest state in the nation.
This week, sixteen testing sites around the state will offer rapid LAMP tests through scheduled appointments on December 23 and 30.
Additionally, more than 60,000 at-home antigen tests will be handed out on a first come, first served basis on December 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 at distribution sites across the state. Each kit handed out contains two tests. These tests are being offered through walk-ins only and will not appear in the testing registration system on the Department of Health website. All sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The number of tests and clinics has increased since they were initially announced at the Scott Administration’s weekly media briefing earlier today. Additional sites may be added and posted on the Department of Health website.
Additional tests are being distributed by partners to vulnerable populations, including to BIPOC Vermonters, individuals experiencing food insecurities, homelessness, and economic hardship.
Along with expanded testing sites, Governor Scott announced available vaccine clinics over the holiday season. Governor Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD and Human Services Secretary Mike Smith all emphasized at today’s press conference the importance of getting a booster shot as soon as possible. Vermonters should consider themselves fully protected against the virus if they have been vaccinated and received a booster shot. People are eligible for a boost shot if it has been more than 6 months since their second mRNA vaccine dose, or it’s been two months since their Johnson & Johnson shot.
Public Testing Sites – Available December 23 and 24 & December 28, 29 and 30
Sites listed below will offer take-home antigen tests on a first come, first served basis.
Bennington
Agency of Transportation, 359 Bowen Road
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29
Berlin
1311 Barre-Montpelier Road
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Berlin
Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30
Burlington
405 Pine Street
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
417 Canal Street
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Colchester
Agency of Transportation, 5 Barnes Avenue
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29
Dummerston
Agency of Transportation, 870 US Route 5
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29
Glover
48 County Road
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Mendon
Agency of Transportation, 61 Valley View
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29
Middlebury
55 Middle Road
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., December 23
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 30
Morrisville
609 Washington Highway
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Newport
Newport Ambulance Services, 830 Union Street
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Newport
Agency of Transportation, 4611 US Route 5
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29
Rutland
275 Stratton Road
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Rutland
Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
South Burlington
Doubletree, 870 Williston Road
9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., December 23
11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., December 27
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. December 28, 29 and 30
Springfield
51 Pearl Street, Level 2
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
St. Albans
27 Fisher Pond Road
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
St. Albans
Agency of Transportation, 680 Lower Newton Road
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29
St. Johnsbury
Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (parking lot)
161 Sherman Drive
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
St. Johnsbury
Agency of Transportation, 1098 US Route 5
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28 and 29
Waitsfield
4355 Main Street
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Wells River
Little River Health Care
65 Main Street North
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
White River Junction
Agency of Transportation, 223 Beswick Drive
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., December 23, 24, 28, and 29
Windsor
289 County Road
9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Winooski
32 Malletts Bay Ave.
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., December 23 and 30
Vaccination Clinics Available:
Thursday, December 23
- Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
- VFW-Hyde Park, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
- Northwestern Medical Center, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans City
- Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, Newport
- Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
- UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston
- Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
- Community Health Centers Burlington, 294 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
- Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
- Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
- Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
- Double Tree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
- Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
Friday, December 24
- Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Road, Wilmington
- Glover Ambulance Bay, 48 County Road, Glover
- Regional Ambulance, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland
- Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
- Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury
- Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
Sunday, December 26
- Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
Thursday, December 30
- Northfield Ambulance, 31 Dog River Drive, Northfield
- Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
- Northwestern Medical Center, 260 Crest Road, St. Albans City
- Newport Ambulance, 830 Union Street, Newport
- Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
- Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury
- UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Center, Williston
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
- Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
- Addison County Home Health and Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
- Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
- Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury
- Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
- Double Tree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
- Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
- UVMMC Taft Corners, 300 Interstate Corp Ctr, Williston
Friday, December 30
- Bellows Falls Fire Department, 170 Rockingham Road, Bellows Falls
- Glover Ambulance Bay, 48 County Road, Glover
- Regional Ambulance, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland
- Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Berlin
- Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland
- Middle Road, 55 Middle Road, Middlebury