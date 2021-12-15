DECEMBER

Mondays-Thursdays, Brandon Public Library, 3:30-5 p.m.

Second Story

This is a program started to keep the library a quiet place to work even throughout the after-school rush. The Second Story is open from 3:30 – 5:00 pm Monday – Thursday throughout the school year. It’s a fun place to chill after school with board games and computers.

15:

RNESU Board OCA – Leicester & Online/Dial In Regular Meeting

Wednesday, 12/15/2021 5:00 PM

OV Unified Union School Board OCA – Leicester & Online/Dial In Regular Meeting

Wednesday, 12/15/2021 6:00 PM

17-18:

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” in Salisbury.

Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec 18, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Salisbury Congregational Church, 853 Maple St. Amahl and the Night Visitors concerns a young handicapped boy and his mother, who live in a poor village that is on the route for the three kings to travel to meet the Christ-child after his birth. More info and tickets, $25, at barnopera. com.

18:

Breakfast with Santa at the Brandon Inn

Last chance to visit Santa at the Brandon Inn on Saturday, Dec. 18 – 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. For info email: events@brandoninn.com. (No phone calls, please.)

Welcome Winter at the Brandon Free Public Library.

Bring the kids and join us Dec. 18 as we welcome winter with games, activities, and treats! Stories and songs at 11:00, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

19:

Holiday Decorating Contest!

Sunday, Dec 19th – Sponsored by the Chamber, Rec. Dept & the Reporter. We invite all Brandon Residents to join in the holiday fun. There will be SIX categories judged this year: 1) Residential – Currier and Ives Division – Beautiful, elegant, “Classy”. 2) Residential – Clark W. Griswold Division – Over the top, lots of lights, inflatables, music. 3) Downtown commercial – Businesses within the immediate downtown. 4) Out of Downtown commercial – Businesses outside of the immediate downtown. 5) Civic Buildings/Organizations – Schools, Emergency Services, Organizations, Religious Organizations. 6) Most Decorate Street – Street with the greatest overall display.

Judges will be out at 4pm. To make sure your entry is judged, email info@brandon.org with your address and category or post a picture on social media and tag Colleen Wright with the hashtag #lightup2021 or leave a voicemail for Colleen at (802) 247-3635 x211. Prizes will be awarded for each category!

Reverse Holiday Parade!

December 19 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

High Street and Park Street Brandon, VT. Brandon is home to the very best Reverse Holiday Parade in New England!!!! Sponsored by the Brandon Area Toy Project, Rec. Dept., Chamber, Library and Neshobe PTO, this is a parade where the floats (displays) are stationary, and the people viewing the parade drive thru! Join the fun, you won’t be disappointed!

20:

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 12:00 – 5:00 pm at the Brandon Congregational Church. 1 Carver St, Brandon. Please call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit redcrossblood.org to register.

Barstow Unified Union School Board Online/Dial In & Barstow School Regular Meeting

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM

EVENT CANCELED

Brandon Town Hall Concert: Michelle Fay Band 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

We’ll see you in 2022 for another great year of events at the Town Hall!

JANUARY

2:

Christmas Bird Count 2021

Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count will take place this year on January 2. Birds spotted within a 7.5 mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Results will be tallied and posted on e-Bird. Interested persons can contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for information or to sign up.