Four others honored

BY ANDY KIRKALDY

BRANDON — After a successful season this fall, 10 members of the Otter Valley football team received postseason recognition from the Division III coaches.

Six Otters were named Second Team All-Stars. They were: tight end Dylan Stevens-Clark, offensive linemen Tanner Brutowski and Wyatt Fitzgerald, linebacker Keegan Parks, and defensive linemen Brady Diaz and John Coleman.

Receiving honorable mention were Diaz as a running back, quarterback Caleb Whitney, defensive backs Cody Anderson and Tucker Babcock, and defensive lineman Dylan Anderson.

They helped the Otters earn a winning record, the No. 3 seed in D-III, and a home playoff victory.