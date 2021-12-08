As the town manager conducts a search for a new chief of police for Brandon, the selectboard is reaching out to the community as we would value public input. We are in a posture of intentional listening.

If you have thoughts to share about qualities you would like to see in our next chief and in our police department, generally, please email the town manager David Atherton at datherton@townofbrandon.com, or get in touch with any selectboard member.

Thank you kindly.

Seth Hopkins, chair of selectboard