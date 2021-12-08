By ANGELO LYNN

BRANDON — The Brandon Chamber of Commerce, Brandon Recreation Department and THE REPORTER are co-hosting a Holiday Decorating Contest this year culminating on Sunday, Dec. 19 when judges will select top winners in both residential and commercial divisions.

“We invite all Brandon residents to join in the holiday fun˘ said town recreational manager Bill Moore, explaining there will be six categories judged this year. Those are:

Residential – Currier and Ives Division – Beautiful, elegant, “Classy”.

Residential – Clark W. Griswold Division – Over the top, lots of lights, inflatables, music.

Downtown Commercial – Businesses within the immediate downtown.

Out of Downtown Commercial – Businesses outside of the immediate downtown.

Civic Buildings/Organizations –Schools, Emergency Services, Organizations, Religious Organizations.

Most Decorated Street – Street with the greatest overall display score receives a street sign trophy!

“Judges will be out Sunday, Dec 19, at 4 p.m., so be sure to have your lights turned on to be sure they see you!” said Moore, who added that businesses and residents should contact the town if they want to be sure they are included in the contest.

Email info@brandon.org with your address and category or post a picture on social media and tag Colleen Wright with the hashtag: #lightup2021, or leave a voice mail for Colleen (802) 247-3635 X211, to be included.

Prizes will be awarded to the top winners, which include: A Beautiful Poinsettia, 1-year subscription to THE REPORTER, a carload admission to a 2021 Jack McKernon Drive-In Event at Estabrook park (Movie or Concert), and, of course, Bragging rights (most important) and photo recognition in THE REPORTER.

REVERSE HOLIDAY PARADE

On that same day, Sunday, Dec.19, from 5-6 p.m., Brandon will be home to what Moore is calling “the very best Reverse Holiday Parade in New England!!!!” (Exclamation marks included.)

The event is being sponsored by the Brandon Area Toy Project, the Brandon Town Rec Department, The Brandon Chamber, Brandon Library and Neshobe PTO. This is a parade where the floats (displays) are stationary, and the people viewing the parade drive through!

“Come and see multiple Santa’s, elves, beautiful queens, gorgeous lights and all sorts of fun things from the warmth of your car! And then continue on the designated route to check out some of the beautifully decorated houses in Brandon! It’s a fun, family friendly event,” Moore says. A route will be designated shortly before the event and available on the town website.

If you want to be part of the action and create a holiday display for people to see, contact Colleen Wright at cwright@townofbrandon.com for details.

WINTER WONDERLAND

The town will also launch a new holiday tradition to get people “in the spirit of community support and local shopping experiences,” said Moore. Kennedy Park will serve as a rotating holiday marketplace for vendors with the addition of two temporary shops, à la the “Kris Kringle” villages of Salzburg, Austria. Weekend activities and fun will help folks to find local ways to shop for the upcoming holidays.

Stay tuned for updates on vendors and complimentary events, including the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce Moonlight Madness Week (December 7 – 11). See the ad in today’s REPORTER for more pop-up stores at Brandon’s Winter Wonderland.