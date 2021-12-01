BRANDON — Roland Brutkoski, 46, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Roland was born in St. Albans on April 26, 1975. He was the son of Joseph and Cheryl (Clark) Brutkoski. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1993.

He furthered his education in Hotel Management in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Early on, he was employed by Specialty Filaments in East Middlebury. He later worked at Sears Automotive in Rutland and transferred to Garvey Nissan as an automotive mechanic.

Roland loved family gatherings and spending time with his children, watching the Chicago Bears and shooting pool with friends.

He is survived by his parents, Joe and Cheryl Brutkoski; the love of his life, Heather Kerr; one son, Noah Malboeuf; a daughter, Sofia Kerr, all of Brandon. Also, two step-brothers, Randy Brutkoski of Benson and Jason Brutkoski of Castleton; and one step-sister, April Muratorri of New Haven; and special friends, Wally Hanfield, Tri Do, and Dan Fountain.

Family and friends will gather for a “Celebration of His Life” to be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 1-4 p.m., at Brandon American Legion Post #55.

A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Fairfax Plains Cemetery, in Fairfax, Vt.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory for the benefit of his children to: Cheryl Brutkoski, c/o Bar Harbor Bank, 2 Park Street, Brandon, Vt. 05733.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.