About a woman who lived beautifully…

RUTLAND/WHITING — Rita Laura (Ethier) Chartrand, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at her home in Rutland Town. She was born in St. Valentine, Quebec, Canada, on Jan. 3, 1924.

She is the daughter of Woilley and Rose (Beaudin) Ethier. As a child, Rita travelled from Canada to Vermont with her family. She grew up in Orwell, where she received her early education. Math was her favorite subject.

At school, she earned the nickname “The 9:00 Dash,” getting through the school doors just in time each day. On May 17, 1943, she married Herve Ludger Chartrand. They purchased the Chartrand family farm in Whiting where they made their home for the next 59 years. Both Rita and Herve were active in their parish, St. Agnes Catholic Church in Leicester.

Rita was a woman of faith and quiet strength through her final days. Her family and friends were the center of her life. She would gladly add more water to the soup for anyone who stopped by.

Rita was a farm girl at heart. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens and was an avid berry-picker — oftentimes going for the day with her sisters and friends.

She knew the importance of community service — hosting fundraising dinners and volunteering at the Church.

Rita loved and was loved. The women that visited and took special care of her in the latter part of her life — Judy, Joanne, Pat, and Jackie — were so important to her. She thanks them from the bottom of her heart. Rita will be missed for many reasons and for all the good and kindness that she brought into this world.

Rita is pre-deceased by her husband, Herve (2002), and daughter Jane DeLong of Rutland Town (2019). She is survived by four children: a son, Robert Chartrand, and his wife Patti of North Clarendon; daughters, Rachel Chartrand of Forest Dale, Connie Chartrand of New York City, Ann Chartrand of Leicester, and son-in-law Arnie DeLong of Rutland Town.

She is also survived by: her sister, Laura Ethier of Orwell; her brother, Rene Ethier of Connecticut; and sisters-in-law Doris Chartrand of Brandon, and Cora Ethier of Bridport.

Rita is blessed with 10 grandchildren, who lovingly call her Memere, Mems, or Grandma. They are: Brent Chartrand and wife Vicki of Folsom, California; Brian Chartrand and wife Suzanne of Irvine, California; Kevin Chartrand and wife Diana of El Macero, California; Michelle Rawls and husband Pat of Pittsford, Vermont; Tracey DeLong and husband Paxton of Powder Springs, Georgia; Teri Parry and husband Mike of San Mateo, California; Trisha Najjar and husband Tyler of Powder Springs, Georgia; Joshua Quenneville of Leicester, Matt Quenneville and wife Erica of Leicester, and Cory Quenneville and wife Jessica of Chester, Vermont.

She is also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren: Emma, Brayden, Olivia, Nico, Jackson, Rocco, Maren, Addison, Ryan, Tannen, Tinslee, Tupper, Maverick, and Charleigh, as well as being survived by many nieces and nephews.

Rita is pre-deceased by five brothers: Paul, Amie, Emile, Emery and Roland; and five sisters: Flora, Annette, Anna, Bertha and Noella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, Pastor of Christ The King Catholic Church in Rutland, will be the celebrant. For those wishing to pay their respects, please wear a face covering. The graveside committal service and burial will immediately follow in the family lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Rita’s memory to the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.