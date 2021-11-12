PITTSFORD — On Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021, at the age of 84, Mary Gertrude Barnes took her last gentle breath as her daughters and niece held her.

Mary was born in her childhood home in Brandon, Vt., Sept. 28, 1937, the last of five children. She was the daughter of Jack Jeffery and Nina Iola (Cunningham) Barnes. She spent a happy childhood on the Goodnough Farm, where her father (always her hero) was a hired man for many years.

After her three children were born, Mary went to nursing school and got her LPN, and returned to NHTC at age 50, where she earned her RN and graduated valedictorian.

After retiring from nursing Mary spent much of her time knitting mittens and hats, which she donated to the United Methodist Church of Rutland, where she was a member, to be given to anyone in need. She was happiest in her little house in Pittsford, Vt., near her family.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Jack Barnes Jr. and Charles Barnes, and sister Nina Josephine Barnes.

She is survived by son Donald Pearsons and wife Linda; daughters Barbara Pearsons and husband Wayne Savage, and Victoria Reed and partner Stephen Picknell; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; four nephews and a niece.

As Mary neared the end of her earthly life she remained joyful and positive. Her many visitors were often amazed at her attitude towards life and death and were comforted by Mary’s words of hope.

Mary’s wishes were to give to the charity of your choice. And for all of us to show our loved ones how much them mean to us. There were no calling hours.