PROCTOR — Going into the girls Division IV soccer playoffs, the question around the state is whether anyone can challenge two-time defending champions, the Proctor Phantoms.

The Phantom girls are the favorites to repeat, led by high scorers Maggie McKearin, who has tallied 35 goals for the season so far, and Isabel Greb, who has 20 goals. The team has an unblemished 13-0 season and scored 98 goals while only giving up 13.

Proctor, however, had a close call in an earlier game against MSJ, winning by a single goal 3-2, but is shooting for its 11th straight trip to the finals.

Meanwhile, the West Rutland Golden Horde will clash with No. 6 Arlington, 8-5-1 in the first round of the playoffs. The West Rutland girls beat the Eagles 3-2 a month ago, but it’ll be a tough contest for both teams.

Going into the playoffs, Proctor gets a bye in the first round and will meet the winner of Game 1 (No. 9 Blue Mt., 5-7, at No. 8 Danville, 6-8) at Proctor on Friday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. The semifinals will be played Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., followed by the finals on Saturday, Nov. 6.