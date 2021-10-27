By ANDY KIRKALDY

BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in Division II after a successful regular season that concluded late last week. The Otters will open their title quest on Friday.

The 11-2-1 Otters, the Southern Valley League B Division champs this fall, have a tough-looking challenge in what will be a quarterfinal: They will host No. 5 Spaulding, also 11-2-1.

If the Otters prevail, they will most likely travel to meet top seed Mount Abraham in a semifinal next Wednesday. The D-II final will be at a time and site to be announced.

In regular-season action last week the Otters closed with a pair of wins.

On Oct. 21, the Otters blanked visiting Fair Haven, 7-0. Ryleigh Laporte and Mackenzie McKay each scored twice, Brittney Jackson and Riley Keith contributed a goal and two assists apiece, and Sydney Gallo scored. Goalie Lily Morgan worked a four-save shutout as the Otters racked up a 19-4 advantage in shots on goal.

On Friday, the Otters wrapped up by defeating host Windsor, 2-0. OV defended seven first-period penalty corners and then took the lead when Laporte scored late in the period. The Otters took control of the play in the second period, with seven corners of their own, and finally iced the victory when Jackson scored late in the fourth quarter. OV had 15 corners in the game, versus 16 for Windsor.

“It was a tough game,” Coach Jodie Keith said, “both teams played well.”

Keith also cited OV’s goalie, Lily Morgan for played “an excellent game.” She finished with 12 saves, four more than the Windsor goalie.

Here’s the full playoff pairings for Division II:

First Round, Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1: No. 9 Brattleboro (3-11) at No. 8 Woodstock (7-7).

Game 2: No. 10 Middlebury (1-14) at No. 7. St. Johnsbury (9-5).

Quarterfinals, Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 Mount Abraham (12-1-1).

Game 4: No. 5 Spaulding (11-2-1) at No. 4 Otter Valley (11-2-1).

Saturday, Oct, 30

Game 5: Winner Game 2 at No. 2 Hartford (11-3); Game 6: No. 6 Burr and Burton (7-6-1) at No. 3 U-32 (12-1-1).

Semifinals: Nov. 3, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 4 vs. winner Game 3; Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. winner Game 5.

Finals, Nov. 6

Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. winner Game 7.