BRANDON — Joyce Mae Wheeler, 90, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Joyce was born in Rutland, Vt. on Sept. 17, 1931, to Guy and Arlie (Dutton) Ladd. She grew up in Goshen, Vt. and graduated from Brandon High School in 1951. After graduation, she began her working career as a bookkeeper for Raleigh Fuels in Brandon, Vt.

Following her marriage to Charles H. Wheeler of Forest Dale, Vt. on October 18, 1953, she grew to love helping her husband on the family farm all the while working as a bookkeeper for I.G.A. Grocery as well as a secretary for Elfac Corporation. She retired from Depot Farm Supply in Leicester in 2001.

In Joyce’s spare time, she attended Forest Dale Wesleyan Church. She cherished watching her grandchildren in their sporting events and loved all animals, especially cats, which she passed on to her family. Two of her greatest achievements have been being a loving mother and grandmother, as she took pride with each member of her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Harrison & husband, Edward; and her son Wesley Wheeler and wife, Cheryl, all of Brandon. In addition, she is survived by her three grandchildren: Jodi Wheeler, Hillary Harrison, and Lindsay Harrison-Hildebrand and her husband, Matthew, and her great-grandchildren: Adyson Humiston, and Grayson and Emma Hildebrand; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother, Edmund Ladd; her sister, Grace Vasseau; and granddaughter Kristle Wheeler.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude toward her special caregivers, Pearl and Dorran Cooley, as well as the entire staff of Pines at Rutland for their love and care of Joyce in her final years.

A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date, in the family lot, at Forest Dale Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to: Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vt., 05763 or to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, Vt. 05733.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, Vermont.