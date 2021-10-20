

The Otter Valley Middle School field hockey team wrapped up its season Monday with a tie against Manchester to end the year 10-1-3. In this photo taken after the home game with Mount Abe on Oct. 11 are: back row, left to right; Nakisha Schaner, Alice Bushee, Hannah Desabrais, Lexi Beaulieu, Ella Otto, and coach Alia Dick; front row: Tayah Cram, Micheala Hobbs, Breanna Bovey, Mariterese Pearsons, and Marissa Dick. Missing: Rachel Kingston, and managers Lydia Keith and Hillary Desabrais. Reporter photo/Angelo Lynn

BY ANGELO LYNN

BRANDON — Field hockey has taken hold in in the Otter Valley community, and a large part of its success has to do with its feeder program at the OV middle school coached by Otter alum Alia Dick. The team just competed its season, finishing 10-1-3.

Acknowledging tournament play earlier this year in South Burlington when they posted the most wins, 3-0-1, Coach Dick said it all when she exclaimed, “yes, I have quite an impressive field hockey team! I was blown away at how well my team played on turf together for the first time. We won all three of our games on turf, and tied our fourth game on grass. There are only two trophies awarded — one for most wins, and one for most goals and we walked away with the most wins! It was a cold and rainy day, but our team really stepped it up!”

They didn’t win it all this year, she later said, but the winning season was a good way to celebrate her tenth year coaching the middle school team.

Alia graduated from OVUHS in 1995, and was a standout field hockey player from 7th to 12th grades. Now a 6th grade teacher at Neshobe Elementary School in her 13th year at the school (she has taught for 20 years), she has also run a summer field hockey clinic for 3rd-7th graders for several years through the Brandon and Pittsford recreational programs.

“Unfortunately, I did not run a clinic last summer (due to Covid restrictions) or this past summer due to travel,” she said, adding she hopes to in future years. “The goals of this clinic are to introduce kids to the sport and go over fundamentals, and get them hooked on field hockey!”

Alia noted that Otter Valley does not have a youth feeder program at the grade-school level as many towns have, so student athletes come into the OV Middle School not knowing the sport.

“Many are hesitant to play field hockey because it is new and unknown,” she said, “so offering a clinic helps bring awareness to field hockey with the hopes more middle school students will give the sport a try.”

Explaining her passion for the sport, Alia recalled how she got hooked.

“I was kind of an awkward middle-schooler and quiet,” she said. “Field hockey was my first team sport. I started in 7th grade at Otter Valley when some friends convinced me to play. Being part of the field hockey team in middle school helped me come out of my shell and find myself socially.

I know how tough it can be for girls going into middle school. They are navigating so many new dynamics (socially and academically), and I want nothing more than for them to find a sport that they love and feel like they belong on a team!”

As for this year’s team, Alia lamented that she only had enough players to field a team, but with no substitutions, but still they made due.

“I have exactly enough for a field hockey team with 11 total players, however, we never play a full squad on the field,” saying that she wanted to make sure they had one substitute ready to get into the game. She added that the one game they played 11-on-11 without any subs, they lost.

Alia said she had eight 8th-graders, and three 7th-graders on the team this year. Two of the 8th-graders were new to the sport this year, along with all of the 7th-graders, and she had six returning players from last year.

One secret of her success, she said, is that the majority of her Otter Valley Middle School team are former 6th grade students.

“I encourage my 6th-graders to try field hockey when they transition to OV as a 7th grader, especially those who have never played a sport before,” she said. “I tell them that now is the time because everyone is new to field hockey when they are in 7th grade, so everyone is on an equal playing field.”

So far, it’s been a successful strategy, adding that she “works closely” with Varsity Coach Jodie Keith “so that we establish a strong field hockey community at Otter Valley.”

To wrap up the season, Alia and her team met Middlebury on Oct. 14, and won 2-1 in what she called a fantastic game.

“Going into the game, Middlebury had been our only loss (0-2) this season,” Alia said, “and Middlebury was undefeated. So, winning that game was a huge success! Not to mention, they brought all three of their teams, while we had only 10 players.” In their last game of the season Monday, against Manchester, they tied at 1-1, but had previously beat 4-1.

While Alia hopes the greater Brandon area will some day develop a field hockey feeder program at the grade school level through town rec programs, she’s nonetheless excited about this year’s success and is looking ahead to the summer and next fall.

“This season has been an exceptional because I have a great group of girls who are passionate about field hockey, and I have such supportive parents and families.” Asked to sum up this year’s team, she it was an “outstanding team that was small but fierce. They work well together and support and encourage one another. Each and every one of them came to practice to push themselves, learn new things and were open to feedback. And they came to the games ready to work hard and determined not to give up. It’s a memorable season that’s for sure! I hope the word gets out there that it’s time to join field hockey!”