BRANDON — Joseph Edward Howland, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home in Brandon.

Mr. Howland was born in Burlington on January 10, 1940. He has been a resident of Brandon most of his life. In his earlier years he had worked farming on the Adams farm in Brandon. He enjoyed fishing and puzzle books. He loved watching old John Wayne movies, and going to visit friends at camp.

He is survived by his care-providers: Glen and April Hutchins and Crystal and Davis all of Brandon.

Respecting his wishes all funeral ceremonies will be private.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to: Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.