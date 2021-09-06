Perry Rote Rosen

Perry Rote Rosen, age 60, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home in Brandon.

Mr. Rosen was born in Proctor on August 28, 1960. He was the son of Sidney and Sylvia (Silversteen) Rosen. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class 1978.

He had worked summers for the Vermont State Highway Department. He afterwards drove a truck for Coke, and later worked for Chuck Schmid for 15 years, then spent the last 13 years working for Brown’s Salvage.

He was forced to retire due to ill health in 2017. He enjoyed ice fishing and playing horseshoes.

Surviving are his wife, Paula Poljacik Rosen, and one daughter, Lexi Rote Rosen. Also surviving are a sister, Lisa Rote Ryan; three nephews and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.

Respecting his wishes there will be no public funeral service.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.