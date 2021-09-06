MARION CAMPEAU

Marion Campeau, age 83, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Campeau was born in Burlington on September 26, 1937. She was the daughter of John and Florence (LaFoe) Prescott. She grew up in the Brandon area where she received her early education.

On Dec. 14, 1955, she married Raymond Campeau at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. They made their home in Brandon. Mr. Campeau predeceased her in death in February 1991. She had worked as Nurse’s Aide at the Brandon Training School. She retired in 1993 following 24 years of service. In 2004 she moved to Rutland. She enjoyed crocheting, was an avid reader and loved music.

Surviving is her daughter; Melissa Sills of Rutland; two sons, Roger Campeau of Florence and Rickey Campeau of Rutland; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her, as well as her long-time companion, Howard Downey of Rutland.

In addition to her husband , she was also predeceased by two sons: Robin Campeau in 1974 and Raymond Campeau, Jr in 2018; 1 brother, Albert Prescott; three sisters; Freda Euber, Imogene Gearwar and Evelyn Chapin; and two half-brothers, Francis Button and Cleon Button.

The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the family lot, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. The Rev. Robert Bove, pastor of the Brandon Baptist Church, will officiate.

Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends, at Brandon American Legion, beginning at 11 a.m., for a time of remembrance.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.