Jon Satz

The family of Jon Satz announces with great sorrow his sudden passing on August 25, 2021, following a long illness.

Jon was the owner of Wood’s Market Garden in Brandon for 22 years.

His family is planning a celebration of his life, to be held at a later date, and will provide information for memorial contributions in the forthcoming obituary.

Those who wish to read his story, share memories, or offer condolences, may do so at www.caringbridge.org/visit/jonsatz.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.