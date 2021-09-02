BY ARIADNE WILL

The Pittsford Selectboard heard a presentation from consulting firm DuBois & King on a sidewalk scoping study being conducted in the town.

Dayton Crites of DuBois & King walked the board through the factors that go into considering which sidewalks to pave or repave, as well as locations where the firm believes a fresh sidewalk may be desirable.

Variables that factor into sidewalk placement decisions include how easy it is to construct a sidewalk, how a sidewalk can best impact the most users and what prospective locations are best supported by the community.

Crites said that streets under consideration for new sidewalks are Mechanic Street, Plains Road, Pinewood Road, Terounzo Road and Arch Street from Pleasant Street to Route 3.

Selectmen expressed interest in extending the Pleasant Street sidewalk to connect with the sidewalk now present along Route 7. They said this could be an alternative to placing sidewalks along Mechanic Street, where many properties have vegetation and small yards abutting the roadway.

No members of the public commented at the meeting, which was advertised as a local concerns meeting.

A survey for the sidewalk scoping study is available at tinyurl.com/pittsfordsurvey.

More information and excerpts from Crites’s presentation to the selectboard can be found at pittsfordvermont.com/sidewalk.study, including maps identifying areas of interest.