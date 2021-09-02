BY KATHERINE LAZARUS

PROCTOR — At the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District board meeting on Aug. 16, the principals gave their reports, which included news that Jenn McLemore would be the new principal for Proctor High School. The Reporter will have a more complete report on McLemore next week.

The board also announced that Proctor Elementary will be hosting a back-to-school bar-b-que on Aug. 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Proctor Youth Facility.

In West Rutland, that elementary school has grown to 28 kindergarteners with possibly more to come, compared to 26 last year and a more typical number of 24 in previous years. The school reported it has been increasing over the past few years, which is a change from previous years when school populations have been on the decline.

Looking at the upcoming fiscal year 2021-2022, the board confirmed that the budget is $18,420,000.