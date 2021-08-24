BY KATHERINE LAZARUS

WEST RUTLAND –– West Rutland High School and Proctor High School are starting their fall sports on Aug. 19. These sports are varsity boys and girls soccer and a bass fishing team.

There is no formal informational meeting for the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union as everything is shared on the school websites wrs.grcsu.org and prhs.grcsu.org or through emails sent to families.

Athletic registration for each student is to be completed online through formreleaf.com. A wellness check (physical examination) documentation that needs to be updated every two years can be handed in to the district’s athletic trainer Zachery Royer or to Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton, West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington or a coach of each respective team by the first day of practice.

“We are hoping for a normal season,” said Harrington of the current COVID requirements; masks do not need to be worn outside during practice or games, though masks should be worn inside, including during group transportation on school buses. “Last year was very difficult for everybody and, speaking for myself and for others, we’re looking for as close as we can get to normalcy this year.”

If athletes are interested in other sports, such as cross country, field hockey, golf, cheerleading or football, that athlete can play at either Poultney High School, a first choice because it is within GRCSU, or in special cases at Otter Valley Union High School if it makes more sense, for example because of travel.

Contact Eaton at jake.eaton@grcsu.org or Harrington at joseph.harrington@grcsu.org for answers to any questions.