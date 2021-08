A striking and distinctive adult male American Redstart warbling with its glossy black feathers and bright orange flashes is a migratory bird that can be seen in Vermont as they flit about trees and shrubs.

WEST RUTLAND –– Join the Rutland County Audubon Chapter on Aug. 19 for a 3.7-mile loop at the West Rutland Marsh, or go halfway. Grow birding skills with friendly and accomplished birders. Kids, new birders and non-members are always welcome.

The walk meets at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street, 7 a.m. For more info go to: birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.