BY ANGELO LYNN

PITTSFORD — Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock has notified the Town’s Select Board of his decision to resign his post after next year’s Town Meeting in March.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Select Board over the past 13 years to serve the residents of Pittsford,” Haverstock said in remarks sent out in a press release this Thursday afternoon. “I am proud of the many things we have accomplished together over the years. The town has assembled a terrific staff and I will miss working with them.”

Haverstock, 59, practiced law in Connecticut for 20 years and served for four years as a Town Councilman in Windsor, Conn. before moving to Pittsford and beginning his tenure as its Town Manager.

When asked about his plans after stepping down, Haverstock said he has not yet decided on his next career turn. First, he and his girlfriend will combine households in West Addison and then do some traveling out West, he said.

Meanwhile, Haverstock said he was committed to working with the selectboard and town staff to assure a smooth transition for his successor.