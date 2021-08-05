ORWELL — The annual August “Hike into History” at the Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell is back for 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 12-3 p.m.

The site offers a special guided walk around the trail system led by Mount Independence Coalition President Stephen Zeoli. It is included in regular site admission of $5 for adults and free for those under 15.

Zeoli, known for his storytelling, will relate the stirring story of Mount Independence and its important role in the American Revolution and in the making of our nation. If you’re interested, the tour may go longer, or if you need to break away earlier, Zeoli offers directions on getting back to the museum.

The storyteller is a former caretaker at the site, an editor of the Coalition’s 2017 book “Strong Ground: Mount Independence and the American Revolution,” and author of the short book “Mount Independence: The Enduring Legacy of a Unique Place.”

Wear sturdy shoes, bring water (and snacks if you like), and dress for the weather.

Mount Independence is located on Mount Independence Road, 6 miles west of the intersections of Vt. Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell Village. A National Historic Landmark, Mount Independence is one of the best-preserved Revolutionary War sites in America.

The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 10.