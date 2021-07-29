On Saturday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m., the 41st annual Salisbury Summer Performance Series will host a chamber concert by the faculty ensemble of the Point Counterpoint Music Camp under Music Directors Rita Porfiri and Anton Miller. The professionals staffing the camp’s third summer session have enjoyed international careers with performances ranging from Leipzig and Sarajevo to Buenos Aires and Beijing. Their U.S venues have included the Houston Symphony, New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, and NPR’s “Performance Today.” They will perform “Grasshopper Polka” by Elena Ruehr; Dorothy Rudd Moore’s Piano Trio; Daniel Roumain “Klap Ur Kandz;” the Molto Adagio from Beethoven’s Quartet Op. 55, No. 2; and Paul Juon’s “Moderato” from the Piano Sextet Op. 22.

Because of the need to utilize the piano, this concert will occur indoors. Guests are asked to wear a mask for indoor events unless fully vaccinated. The Summer Performance Series will run through Aug. 26 at the historic, but handicapped accessible, 1838 meetinghouse in Salisbury Village. There is no admission charge; a free-will donation in support of the series will be appreciated.