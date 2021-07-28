BY KATHERINE LAZARUS

BRANDON –– Games, rides and food galore will be served at Estabrook Park for the four-day Brandon Carnival, Thursday, July 29-Aug. 1.

With free entry, parking, and entertainment, the summer fun includes: a “Homemade and Homegrown” vegetable tent exhibit sponsored by Marble Valley Grange on Thursday; a performance and crowning of Brandon Idol 2020 on Friday; Candy Car Bingo for kids, a beer tent for the adults, music from bands “One for the Road” and Wild Leek River” all on Saturday.

“I am over the moon.” said Recreation Director Bill Moore. “We’re opening fair season in Vermont, which is an incredible position,” Moore said of the later-than-usual carnival this year. “We know Brandon and the surrounding area will show up in droves, and we pride ourselves in partnership with the Brandon Toy Project that makes it free to go.”

The Brandon Carnival is open 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 12-10 p.m. on Saturday; and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re excited about having this premium spot. We’ve been extraordinarily successful in years past and this year should be even better,” said Moore.