The volunteers of the Brandon Area Food Shelf would like to thank St. Thomas/Grace Episcopal Church members for their successful food drive on Saturday, June 26.

The clients of the food shelf appreciate your kindness in sharing with a hungry neighbor, whether it be through donating non-perishable items or monetary donations for purchasing Hannaford gift cards. This past year has been difficult for so many in our area and your thoughtfulness means so much to them. Thanks, too, for all who gave so generously to this worthwhile cause. It is appreciated.

Kathy Mathis, Director, Brandon