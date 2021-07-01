SPECTATORS AND. MUSICIANS alike enjoyed the outdoor concerts that will again be held each Wednesday in July and August.

BRANDON — Are you ready to boogie and have some fun? Good. Us too! Music series are back and the annual Music at the Riverbend is no exception.

Pack a lawn chair or a blanket and head out to the green behind the Brandon Inn, where musicians will play under the new pavilion by the Neshobe River every Wednesday in July and August at 7 p.m.

Music at the Riverbend 2021 brings another great line-up of some new and some familiar bands, including The Larkspurs, Christine Malcolm & The Beautiful People, Will Patton Ensemble, The Revenants, Blues Without Borders, Tim Guiles & Friends, Enerjazz, and Emma Cook & Questionable Company.

Downtown restaurants, including some new eateries, will be open and some will be offering concert-night specials — a great chance to patronize local businesses. The Brandon Inn will have on-site beer and wine for sale at each concert (no BYOB per state liquor regulations). The Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce will again provide foundation funding. Those interested in helping sponsor the music series can contact Bernie Carr at Carr’s Gift Shop or call 802-247-3744.

Here’s the musical lineup:

• Wednesday, July 7, The Larkspurs: classic roots music with sweet three part harmonies.

• July 14, Christine Malcolm & The Beautiful People: a mix of original country, folk and blues with a high note of rock.

• July 21, Will Patton Ensemble: a seamless blend of gypsy jazz and Brazilian choro music.

• July 28, The Revenants: original, contemporary and classical Americana music.

• Aug. 4, Blues Without Borders: a rocking blues band from the Champlain Valley.

• Aug. 11, Piano Night with Tim Guiles & Friends: an evening of classical, jazz, show tunes and contemporary piano music.

• Aug. 18, Enerjazz: Vermont’s high-energy big band.

• Aug. 25, Emma Cook & Questionable Company: folk funk that will soothe the soul.