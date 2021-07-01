CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. — Julia M. Dorsey, age 74, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Chestertown, NY.

Julia was born in Highland Falls, N.Y. on March 18, 1947. She was the daughter of William and Martha (Parry) Michel. She grew up in Highland Falls (NY) where she received her early education and graduated from Highland Falls (NY) high school, class of 1965. She furthered her education at Lyndon State College in Vermont.

She had worked as a secretary for the chaplain at West Point Military Academy for several years. On October 21, 1978, she married James P. Dorsey, Sr. in West Point, N.Y. Following their retirement, in 1990, they moved to Sudbury, Vt. Mr. Dorsey predeceased her on March 25, 2016.

Julia liked to refer to herself as a Domestic Engineer. She loved flowers, as her parents were deeply involved in the floral business in Highland Falls, N.Y. She was a member of Brandon Congregational Church where she had been active in many church affairs. Being a mother was her priority. Her family was her life. Her knowledge of birds was amazing.

She is survived by three daughters: Kelli D. Johnson of Tampa, FL, Julianna M. Gibson of Chestertown, NY; with whom she made her home; Johanna M. Dorsey of Poultney, four sons; Parker A. Dorsey of Pittston, PA, Daniel L. Dorsey of Cummings, GA, James P. Dorsey, Jr of Sudbury and William B. Dorsey of Crossville, TN, 1 brother; Thomas W. Michel of Albuquerque, NM, and her sister; Jane Banks of Crested Butte, CO. 10 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 PM, at the Brandon Congregational Church. Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow, in the family lot, at Pine Hill Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends in the church hall, for a time of remembrance.

Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 4-6 PM.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon Congregation Church, P.O. Box 97, Brandon, VT 05733 or to the Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North Street, Bennington, VT 05201.