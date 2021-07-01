Exhibit at the Brandon Artists Guild begins July 9th

HALLI MONROE

CATHERINE PALMER

JUDITH REILLY — “MOVEABLE FEAST”

To celebrate summer’s bounty, the Brandon Artists Guild (BAG) presents “Feast for the Eyes” – a new, all-member, all-media art show. The exhibit opens with a free reception on July 9 from 5PM to 7PM, and will run through August 29.

“Everyone’s hungry,” declares fabric artist and BAG board member Judith Reilly. “After such an uncertain year, we’re hungry to do things, to see things. Beautiful things. That’s what ‘Feast for the Eyes’ is all about. And our artists are craving the opportunity to create new art to show the world.”

Catering to their creative impulses, BAG artists will present a smorgasbord of works in glass, watercolor, oil, ceramics, fabric, photography, and more.

LOWELL SNOWDON

The Brandon Artists Guild is an artist-run gallery with approximately 30 exhibiting members and additional supporting members. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural organization, the BAG supports the visual arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs.

The BAG, at 7 Center Street in Brandon, is open Monday through Saturday from 10AM to 5PM, and Sunday from 10AM to 4PM. Information: 802 247-4956; www.BrandonArtistsGuild.org Instagram: @brandonartistsguildvt

ASHLEY WOLFF — “AND THE BEET GOES ON”