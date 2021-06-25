By ARIADNE WILL

The Pittsford Selectboard unanimously passed two motions at their regular meeting Wednesday, June 16.

Selectmen voted to designate Town Manager John Haverstock as the Pittsford representative in charge of signing the town up to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds. The town has until July 23 to provide information to the state via an online portal.

The state will receive funds from the rescue plan June 23. Haverstock told selectmen that about $21,765 is earmarked for Pittsford and that the town has until July 23 to do the associated paperwork.

To receive the funds, the Town of Pittsford must confirm it wants the money and that it will comply with the terms and conditions set forth by the state.

Haverstock said that the terms and conditions are as simple – if not more so – than terms and conditions the town has agreed to for grant opportunities many times in the past.

The other motion passed will allow a paving project at the Recreation Area to move forward. The project will add between 20 and 24 parking additional parking spaces, Haverstock said in an email.

Haverstock said that during a recent site visit, Highway Foreman Chad Eugair suggested the project save money by dropping stone and filter fabric into the proposed area, rather than excavating at the site.

Haverstock said that additional savings could come from using OMYA tailings in the project instead of buying stone to put down.

It’s estimated that the paving project – without savings – will cost $13,000. Haverstock said that the capital account currently has around $13,000.

VELCO SUBSTATION

Selectmen heard a presentation from VELCO on the updating of the substation on Whipple Hollow Road.

Program Manager Dan Poulin said the electric company is still in the permitting stages. The project will result in the construction of a new, $10 million facility. The current substation was constructed in 1978, Poulin said.

Selectmen gave general approval for the town manager to draft a letter of consent in regard to the project. The letter will be voted on at the panel’s July 7 meeting.

Poulin said he expects the VELCO project to break ground in May of next year and estimates the substation will reach completion in December 2022.

VELCO will file for a certificate of public good in August of this year, Poulin said.

BRIDGE CONUNDRUM

The Selectboard again discussed the reconstruction of the culvert/bridge structure on Fire Hill Road. Haverstock said that no solutions to the project’s high price tag have come up since the selectboard’s last meeting.

The discrepancy in the town’s estimate and the bids from contractors resulted from the contractors’ bids to replace the existing bridge and culvert structure with concrete pilings underneath what would be the new culvert/bridge structure.

Haverstock told the Reporter that the town is investigating its options for replacement of the structure.

“We do not believe that the existing culverts are in imminent danger of failing, although they are aged, deteriorated and undersized,” he said.

C&C FIREWORKS

Chip and Chuck Greeno of C&C Fireworks also appeared before the selectboard, along with their lawyer Charlie Romeo. They said C&C Fireworks has had its permit reinstated after it was revoked by the Rutland selectboard on May 25.

Romeo said that under state guidelines, the fireworks store can now sell only to those who have a municipal permit to shoot public, authorized displays in a specific location. “The town has voted to continue to allow them to sell fireworks, as they and their attorney confirmed their understanding that recent Vermont Supreme Court law requires that retail sales be made only to customers with a valid municipal permit to display them,” Haverstock said.