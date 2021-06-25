This week Passing the baton Date: June 25, 2021Author: Lee J. Kahrs 0 Comments NESHOBE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL JUDI Pulsifer, center, was presented with a plaque honoring her retirement by three former principals and one future principal at an informal gathering at the school on Friday, June 18. Present to celebrate were: from left, John Dilts (2003-2009), Bertram “Bud” Coolidge (1982-1990), Pulsifer, newly hired Neshobe Principal Vicki Wells, and Pete Mello (1990-2002). Ms. Wells starts her tenure at Neshobe School on July 1, 2021. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related