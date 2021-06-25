Those at the ribbon cutting of the new Heritage Family Credit Union offices in Brandon were, left to right: Lyle Jepson, Executive Director of Chamber & Economic Development of the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region; Brooke Rubright, Outreach Coordinator of CEDRR; Dennis Benson and Richard Addison, HFCU Board of Directors; Wendy Bizzarro, HFCU Brandon Branch Manager; Matt Levandowski, HFCU CEO/President; Rep. Butch Shaw; Bill Moore, Brandon Economic Development Officer; Rep. Stephanie Jerome, and Brandon Chamber Director Bernie Carr.

BRANDON — Heritage Family Credit Union held the Grand Opening of its new Brandon Branch at 1340 Franklin Street, Brandon, VT on Tuesday, June 15.

Heritage Family CEO Matt Levandowski said, “We are excited to be in our new branch location on the south side of town. As our business continued to grow in the Brandon area, we needed to provide our members with additional services and easier access to our facilities. This new branch offers additional parking, drive-thru services, and a drive-up ATM, all of which we could not offer in our previous location at the old firehouse. I encourage the community to come down and check it out.”

Heritage Family opened its original Brandon Branch in the former firehouse in 2008.

“The people of Brandon have been so great ever since we opened our first Brandon location. My team and I are looking forward to helping serve Brandon and surrounding communities even better with our new facility,” said Branch Manager Wendy Bizzarro.

Levandowski said, “As far as the old fire house, it is a wonderful historic building with a lot of charm and one we will be looking to lease once we have fully vacated the premises.”

In 1956, fifty-seven GE employees came together in Ludlow, Vermont to form Heritage Family Credit Union with a total of $800 in deposits for the first month.

Heritage Family Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit co-operative formed for the purpose of promoting thrift. HFCU is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to provide our members with the most current, convenient and beneficial services.

Heritage Family Credit Union offers a wide variety of financial products and services including mortgages, business services and construction loans to meet all of our members purchasing, refinancing and home remodeling needs.

The Credit Union has ten branches throughout Vermont, located in Rutland, Fair Haven, Brandon, Bennington, Castleton, Ludlow, Londonderry, and Manchester, as well as a branch in Hooksett, New Hampshire.