PROCTOR — Maeve Sheehe, Lucy Tate and Hope Kelley lead the Proctor Class of 2021 with top honors ahead of graduation ceremonies this coming weekend. For their hard work and dedication, Sheehe and Tate were honored as co-valedictorians, while Kelley is salutatorian.

Shehee, the daughter of Kevin Shehee and Carol Ryan of Proctor and N. Clarendon, is a member of the the National Honor Society, volunteers at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, and is a player on Proctor’s varsity soccer and softball teams. She is enrolled in several AP courses, holds a part-time job, and spends many hours volunteering. She plans to attend The University of Vermont where she will pursue a degree in Nursing and Biological Science.

Tate is the daughter of Joel and Christine of Proctor and has served as the Vice President of the Class of 2021, Treasurer of the Student Council, and a member of the National Honor Society. She played with Proctor’s varsity soccer team, which secured the title for the Division IV 2020 state championship. She plans to attend Calvin College where she will pursue a degree in Data Science.

Kelley, the daughter of Larry and Sandy Kelley of Proctor, is Proctor’s salutatorian and is a member of the National Honor Society, has been a World of Difference peer leader, and served with Interact, a Rotary-sponsored club. Hope is a three-sport athlete, and was the captain of both the girl’s soccer and basketball teams, which secured state championships. Along with receiving many academic and athletic awards, Hope has spent many hours volunteering for local and state programs. She plans to attend Keene State College where she will pursue a degree in Exercise Science.

PHS’s 2021 Latin Honors Scholars are:

• Magna Cum Laude: “With Great Honor”

Brennon Crossmon, Victoria George, Hope Kelley, Maeve Sheehe and Lucy Tate.

• Cum Laude: “With Honor”

Hailey Omand, Sawyer Perkins and Rachel Stuhlmueller.

The administration and faculty of PHS issued a statement “wishing the Class of 2021 “the best of luck on their journey forward,” and noted the graduating seniors post-secondary plans are as follows:

• Brennan Crossmon, University of Northern Vermont to study Exercise Science;

• Victoria George, University of Massachusetts to study Architecture;

• Hope Kelley, Keene State College to study Exercise Science;

• Maeve Sheehe, University Of Vermont to study Nursing and Biological Sciences;

• Lucy Tate, Calvin College to study Data Science;

• Haiey Omand, undecided;

• Sawyer Perkins, Siena College to study Political Science; and

• Rachel Stuhlmueller, The University of Vermont to study Exercise Science.