This week Community drives through to thank Randy Adams Date: July 29, 2020Author: Lee J. Kahrs PITTSFORD RECREATION DIRECTOR Randy Adams was treated to a drive-through "thank you" party at the Pittsford Town Offices on July 22. Adams is resigning for personal reasons after 17 years on the job. Lauren Norford, right, thanks Adams for his commitment to the town . Adams with his helper for the day, Jordan Hemple, right. Jordan was in charge of gathering the greeting cards folks were dropping off for Adams. An estimated 70 vehicles came through the Pittsford Town Office parking lot to thank Adams on July 19. This sign says it all.