Claudia Bilodeau

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Claudia Bilodeau passed away Friday, July 3 at her daughter’s home in Springville, N.Y.

She was born in Brandon, Vt. on Dec. 15, 1941 to Albert and Margaret (Lake) Bryant. Claudia lived most of her life in Brandon, retiring to Leesburg, Fla. in 2016.

Claudia is survived by her husband, Rod Bilodeau of Stuart, Fla.; her daughter Michele (Tom) Burke; grandchildren Jason Weaver and Alexa Reilly; sisters Jane Johnson and Peg Bertrand; brothers Jim (Charlene), Pat and Stephen Bryant; and sister-in-law, Kathie Bryant. Nate Johnson, Steve J. Bryant and Cee Denney also survive her, along with many other nieces and nephews. She also leaves her fur baby Lily.

Claudia is predeceased by her daughters Jayne Lynn Bruce and Patricia Ann (Bruce) Reilly; her parents; and her brothers Ron, Ken, Jack, David, Walter and Larry Bryant.

She loved her home in Forest Dale, where she enjoyed gardening, knitting and quilting. A memorial service will be held in Brandon at the convenience of the family.