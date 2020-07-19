Pownal teen killed, brother died in February crash

By Lee J. Kahrs

PROCTOR — A teenager was killed and three others injured in a late night roll over crash in Proctor on July 9. Even more tragic is that the victim’s brother was killed in a car accident just four months earlier.

Vermont State Police said that Kianna Peters, 18, of Pownal, was a passenger in a 2000 Saab driven by Gage Capen, 21, also of Pownal, headed south on West Street at 3:18 a.m. on July 9.

Kianna Peters, 19, of Pownal, was killed in the July 9 rollover crash in Proctor. She graduated from Black River High School last year. The family has started a GoFundMe effort to raise money for funeral expenses. Photo provided

Police said Capen swerved and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle’s left side struck an embankment on the east side of the road and flipped multiple times before coming to an uncontrolled rest on its roof.

Peters was pronounced dead on scene. Passengers Tatianna Goulette, 23, of Rutland City, and Kassandra Boardman, 18, or Rutland City, were ejected from the vehicle and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, including head injuries and road rash. Capen suffered road rash and was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Police said Capen was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland Town Police Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Proctor Fire Department, Rutland Town Fire Department, and Rutland City Fire Department.

Peters’ brother, Jonathan Mason Peters, 18, died from injuries sustained in a car accident on Feb. 20 in Petersburgh, N.Y.

A GoFundMe was started to help raise money for Peter’s funeral expenses. As of Sunday morning, $7,896 was raised on the way to the $8,000 goal. To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search “Funeral and Family Expenses.” There is a photo of Peters in her maroon and white graduation gown from Black River High School.

“Words can’t describe the pain of just losing our son, now our daughter Kianna,” the note from the family reads on the GoFundMe page. “We need as much help as we can to put our baby girl to rest. Any bit will (help) please and thank you.”