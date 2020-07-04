By LEE J. KAHRS

PITTSFORD — For the first time in its 40-year history, the Pittsford Haunted House has been cancelled.

The annual Halloween event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Pittsford Fire Department. Rep. Butch Shaw, (R-Brandon Pittsford, Sudbury), a retired assistant chief and longtime member the Nickwackett Hose Company, told the Brandon Select Board Monday night that the company cancelled the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a very difficult decision for the membership,” he said. “It’s a fun thing they like to do and it’s a fundraiser for the department. However, in the interest of public safety, it is the right thing to do this year.”

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of hundreds of summer events across the state, as large gatherings of people indoors is not allowed in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Shaw said the department typically raises $20,000 to $28,000 a year with the Haunted House. He was asked how the department would fill that funding hole.

“Well, we have some responsible spenders in the fire department,” he said. “It is the hose company’s money that allows us to buy extras. We will sit tight and live off our reserves.”