PITTSFORD — The Vermont Agency of Transportation has issued a regular update on the Segment 1 Route 7 reconstruction project.

The project begins near Sangamon Road and continues north to a point just south of the intersection of Route 7 and Route 3 and the Mobil Station).

As part of Governor Scott’s “Work Smart, Stay Safe” order, all construction crews are currently subject to safety restrictions and precautions.

The contractor will continue cutting back the bank on the west side of Route 7 southbound throughout the week. The slow lane of the truck lane will be closed, but two-way traffic will be maintained.



Work continueS along Route 7 in Pittsford this week to widen the road and install new utility poles.

Photo submitted

Crews will continue to work on the culvert just south of Mitchell’s. This work will be off of the roadway and will not impact the traveling public.

Some tree cutting is scheduled for mid- to late week next week.

Intermittent stoppages of traffic may occur to move equipment and materials in and out of the construction zone.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite directing the flow of traffic. Minor delays can be expected. In observance of Memorial Day, crews will be off of the road at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, and work will resume at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.