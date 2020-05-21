By LEE J. KAHRS

BRANDON — The Brandon Farmer’s Market will return to Central Park on June 19 and is seeking vendors for the season.

The market operated out of Crescent Park for the past two seasons due to the Segment 6 construction project through the downtown.

Farmer’s Market Director Wendy Cjika said she is hoping to attract both vendors who have participated in the past and new vendors as well.

“We’re excited to be back in Central Park,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a good year.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing rules will be in place:

• All vendors and customers must wear face masks.

• All tents must be 12 feet apart.

• Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to the market.

• Social distancing must be practiced at all times.

Cjika said she’s not sure how this season will go, as the past few seasons have been very difficult due to the Segment 6 construction project.

“I don’t know what this year holds because it’s such an unusual time,” she said. “We’re hoping some of the restrictions will change as the summer goes on, but we have to follow the Governor’s guidelines.”

But with tourist season almost here and business slowly re-opening under pandemic conditions, Cjika said she hopes to see more customers in Central Park this summer.

“We have some loyal customers and I’m sure they’ll be back,” she said.

Vendors interested in participating in the Brandon Farmer’s Market should call Wendy Cjika at 273-2655.