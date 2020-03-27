By Molly Kennedy, Librarian

BRANDON ­– The last couple of weeks have been confusing and stressful for most of the community, as we grapple with the rapidly changing information about the spread of coronavirus. It is no different at the Brandon Free Public Library. Just over a week ago, I was debating whether to cancel future library programs, and today I am writing from a completely closed library as the only staff onsite for the foreseeable future.

As the library is a community hub, what does closure look like and how can we continue being the vibrant community center that we all need and expect? I understand that one of the best things we can do right now is sink into a distracting and enjoyable book or movie. Here are some things we will be doing to help people keep themselves in reading and viewing material:

Online resources: If you have already set up an account through the Brandon Free Public Library with the Green Mountain Library Consortium, you can check out eBooks and audio books through https://gmlc.overdrive.com/ If you haven’t, you can request login info at info@brandonpubliclibrary.org Please be patient, I am getting more requests than usual! You can also get ebooks free at https://www.gutenberg.org/.

I am diverting some of our materials budget into creating more access through ListenUpVermont, which means shorter wait times for you!

Take the opportunity to check out some of the digital learning links on our website. Universal Class offers thousands of free classes you take from home, and EBSCO Learning Express provides interactive tutorials, practice tests, e-books, flashcards, and articles for academic skill-building, standardized test preparation, career development and more.

Pick up/home delivery: We are offering parking lot pickup of materials to all library patrons, and home deliveries to Brandon area residents. Go to our website, log into your account and place holds on items. I’ll pack them up for you and we’ll arrange a pickup time.

If you don’t have access to our website to do this, call (802-247-8230) or email (info@brandonlubliclibrary.org) to ask for specific titles or ask us to pack up a selection of books or movies. Please contact us to arrange a pick up time.

This service will continue as long as it remains safe and viable.

Book returns: While we won’t be sending out overdue notices, we encourage people to return books through the book return slot if you are healthy and able. We are sanitizing and quarantining all books that are returned before circulating. Please don’t worry if you are unable to get to the library; we will not be sending out overdue notices until we reopen.

WiFi: Wifi will stay on and patrons can use our wifi from outside the building. We have boosted the signal for better range.

Communication: The library will maintain communication through Front Porch Forum, Facebook, and via phone and email.

Be well, stay informed, and read something fun today!

We may be closed, but we are still here for you,

Molly