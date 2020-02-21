FOREST DALE – Jane Elizabeth Coolidge, age 80, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Jane was born in Middlebury on September 4, 1939. She was the daughter of George and Janet (Baker) Jennings. She grew up in Forest Dale where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1957. She furthered her education at Castleton State College and earned her degree class of 1961. Jane began her teaching career, at Dorset and later Rutland City Schools. She had taught at Neshobe Elementary School for over 30 years. She had also taught Summer reading for several years. She retired in 2000. Jane was a life member of the Forest Dale Church, where she had served in many capacities including; Sunday School Teacher and had been Sunday School Superintendent. While in high school she was a cheerleader sang in the school choir and in her college choir, as well as her church choir. She has received many awards over the years including Teacher of The Year in 1985 and special accolades from Vermont Governor James Douglas. She was a member of the board of directors, and had served several times, as vice president of Brandon Senior Citizens. She was very active in the Brandon Food Shelf.

She is survived by her husband; Bertram “Bud” Coolidge of Forest Dale; whom she married in her church, on July 22, 1962; one son Brian Coolidge & his wife Kelly of Brandon, a brother; Duane “Skip” Jennings & his wife Elenita of Brandon, two grandchildren; Nicholas and Grace Coolidge, a sister-in-law; Von Labare & her husband Norm of Northfield, her brother-in-law; Fletcher Coolidge & his wife Peg of Brandon. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and loads of friends also survive her.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 PM, at Forest Dale Christian Fellowship (formerly Forest Dale Wesleyan Church). The Rev. Barry Tate, pastor will officiate. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at Brandon Senior Citizens, for a time of remembrance. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in Forest Dale Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Saturday, February 22, from 4-7 PM.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to her church; Forest Dale Christian Fellowship, 1887 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733.