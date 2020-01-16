Carmen Thompson

By LEE J. KAHRS

PROCTOR ­­– Police have arrested a Proctor woman following an investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force with assistance from the FBI.

Carmen Thompson, 34, was arrested at her 21 Grove St. home on Jan. 7 after police used confidential informants to buy crack cocaine from Thompson at her residence.

Following Thompson’s arrest, Drug Task Force police and FBI officials executed a search warrant at the Grove Street address with the assistance of field force troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks. During the search, detectives found 12.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Thompson was charges with one count of selling crack cocaine. She is scheduled to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on Feb. 3.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Thompson. The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Vermont Drug Task Force at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.